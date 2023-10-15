D.J. Moore vs. the Vikings' Defense: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 6 action at Soldier Field, the Chicago Bears' D.J. Moore will face the Minnesota Vikings defense and Theo Jackson. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the Chicago receivers against the Vikings' pass defense.
Bears vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings
|83.1
|16.6
|2
|18
|10.17
D.J. Moore vs. Theo Jackson Insights
D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense
- D.J. Moore's 531 receiving yards (106.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 catches on 34 targets with five touchdowns.
- Through the air, Chicago has compiled 1,018 total passing yards (16th in NFL) and 6.7 passing yards per attempt (12th).
- The Bears' offense has been looking good this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 115 total points (23 per game).
- Chicago sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 30.4 times per game (fifth-fewest in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Bears rank 15th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 20 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 52.6%.
Theo Jackson & the Vikings' Defense
- Theo Jackson leads the team with one interception, while also putting up five tackles and one pass defended.
- In terms of passing defense, Minnesota is allowing 240 yards per game (1,200 total) in the air, which is the ninth-most in the league.
- The Vikings are ranked ninth from bottom in the NFL in points allowed, at 24.4 per game.
- Three players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Minnesota this season.
- The Vikings have allowed a touchdown pass to eight players this season.
D.J. Moore vs. Theo Jackson Advanced Stats
|D.J. Moore
|Theo Jackson
|Rec. Targets
|34
|6
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|27
|1
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|19.7
|5
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|531
|5
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|106.2
|2.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|229
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|3
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|5
|1
|Interceptions
