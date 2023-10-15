With the Chicago Bears taking on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Cole Kmet a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Cole Kmet score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

Kmet's 23 receptions have turned into 231 yards (46.2 per game) and three TDs. He has been targeted on 29 occasions.

In two of five games this year, Kmet has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 5 44 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 6 4 38 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 2 2 22 0 Week 4 Broncos 9 7 85 2 Week 5 @Commanders 5 5 42 1

