Cole Kmet has a decent matchup when his Chicago Bears meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Vikings have given up 240.0 passing yards per game, 22nd in the NFL.

Kmet has 23 receptions (while being targeted 29 times) for 231 yards and three TDs, averaging 46.2 yards per game.

Kmet vs. the Vikings

Kmet vs the Vikings (since 2021): 4 GP / 55.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 55.2 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Eight players have caught a TD pass against the Vikings this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Minnesota on the season.

The 240.0 passing yards the Vikings concede per game makes them the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Vikings have totaled nine touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). The Vikings' defense is 28th in the league in that category.

Cole Kmet Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-118)

Kmet Receiving Insights

In four of five games this season, Kmet has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Kmet has received 19.1% of his team's 152 passing attempts this season (29 targets).

He is averaging 8.0 yards per target (50th in league play), averaging 231 yards on 29 passes thrown his way.

Kmet has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of five), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has 23.1% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Kmet (six red zone targets) has been targeted 30.0% of the time in the red zone (20 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Kmet's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 85 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

