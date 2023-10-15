Will Cole Kmet Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Cole Kmet was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears match up against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Seeking Kmet's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Kmet has been targeted 29 times and has 23 catches for 231 yards (10 per reception) and three TDs, plus two carries for one yard.
Keep an eye on Kmet's injury status
Cole Kmet Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Bears.
Bears vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo

Kmet 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|29
|23
|231
|102
|3
|10
Kmet Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|7
|5
|44
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|6
|4
|38
|0
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|9
|7
|85
|2
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|5
|5
|42
|1

