The Minnesota Vikings (1-4) hit the road for a NFC North battle against the Chicago Bears (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Soldier Field.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Vikings and Bears can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.

Bears vs. Vikings Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Soldier Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Vikings 3 43.5 -160 +135

Bears vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Chicago Bears

Every game the Bears have played this season has gone over 43.5 combined points scored.

Chicago's games this year have had a 44.1-point total on average, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bears have covered the spread in a game one time this year (1-3-1).

This season, the Bears have won one out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.

Chicago has a record of 1-2 when it is set as an underdog of +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Minnesota Vikings

The average point total in Minnesota's games this year is 49.0, 5.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Vikings are 1-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Vikings have been moneyline favorites only twice before this season and they split the two games.

Minnesota has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Vikings vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Vikings 22 15 24.4 24 49.0 3 5 Bears 23 10 31.4 30 44.1 5 5

Bears vs. Vikings Betting Insights & Trends

Bears

Over its past three contests, Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

The Bears' past three contests have all gone over the total.

The Vikings have been outscored by 12 points this season (2.4 per game), and opponents of the Bears have outscored them by 42 points (8.4 per game).

Vikings

Minnesota has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three contests.

In its past three contests, Minnesota has not hit the over.

The Vikings have a negative point differential on the season (-12 total points, -2.4 per game), as do the Bears (-42 total points, -8.4 per game).

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.1 43.8 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.6 23.0 25.7 ATS Record 1-3-1 0-1-1 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.0 50.2 47.3 Implied Team Total AVG 26.0 26.0 26.0 ATS Record 1-3-1 0-3-0 1-0-1 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

