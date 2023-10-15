Bookmakers expect a close game when the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) visit the Chicago Bears (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 in a matchup between NFC North foes at Soldier Field. Minnesota is favored by 2.5 points. A point total of 44.5 has been set for this matchup.

The betting insights and trends for the Vikings can be found below before they play the Bears. The betting trends and insights for the Bears can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Vikings.

Bears vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Chicago vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: FOX

Bears vs. Vikings Betting Insights

Chicago has posted one win against the spread this year.

The Bears have won once ATS (1-2-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Every Chicago game has gone over the point total this season.

Minnesota is 1-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Vikings have one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of Minnesota's five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).

