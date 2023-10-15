How to Watch Bears vs. Vikings on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Minnesota Vikings (1-4) hit the road for an NFC North clash against the Chicago Bears (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Soldier Field.
In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
Bears Insights
- This season the Bears score just 1.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Vikings allow (24.4).
- The Bears rack up 334.4 yards per game, only eight fewer than the 342.4 the Vikings give up.
- This year Chicago runs for 28.4 more yards per game (130.8) than Minnesota allows (102.4).
- This year the Bears have turned the ball over eight times, five more than the Vikings' takeaways (3).
Bears Home Performance
- The Bears average more points at home (24 per game) than they do overall (23), but they also allow more (34.5 per game) than overall (31.4).
- At home, the Bears pick up more yards (391 per game) than they do overall (334.4). They also concede fewer yards at home (320) than they do overall (384.2).
- Chicago picks up 244.5 passing yards per game at home (40.9 more than overall), and gives up 225.5 at home (60.5 fewer than overall).
- The Bears accumulate 146.5 rushing yards per game at home (15.7 more than overall), and concede 94.5 at home (3.7 fewer than overall).
- At home, the Bears successfully convert fewer third downs (36%) than they do overall (40%). But they also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (55.6%) than overall (57.4%).
Bears Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|at Kansas City
|L 41-10
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|Denver
|L 31-28
|CBS
|10/5/2023
|at Washington
|W 40-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/15/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|Las Vegas
|-
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|NBC
|11/5/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
