The Minnesota Vikings (1-4) hit the road for an NFC North clash against the Chicago Bears (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Soldier Field.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

TV: FOX

Bears Insights

This season the Bears score just 1.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Vikings allow (24.4).

The Bears rack up 334.4 yards per game, only eight fewer than the 342.4 the Vikings give up.

This year Chicago runs for 28.4 more yards per game (130.8) than Minnesota allows (102.4).

This year the Bears have turned the ball over eight times, five more than the Vikings' takeaways (3).

Bears Home Performance

The Bears average more points at home (24 per game) than they do overall (23), but they also allow more (34.5 per game) than overall (31.4).

At home, the Bears pick up more yards (391 per game) than they do overall (334.4). They also concede fewer yards at home (320) than they do overall (384.2).

Chicago picks up 244.5 passing yards per game at home (40.9 more than overall), and gives up 225.5 at home (60.5 fewer than overall).

The Bears accumulate 146.5 rushing yards per game at home (15.7 more than overall), and concede 94.5 at home (3.7 fewer than overall).

At home, the Bears successfully convert fewer third downs (36%) than they do overall (40%). But they also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (55.6%) than overall (57.4%).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at Kansas City L 41-10 FOX 10/1/2023 Denver L 31-28 CBS 10/5/2023 at Washington W 40-20 Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 Minnesota - FOX 10/22/2023 Las Vegas - FOX 10/29/2023 at Los Angeles - NBC 11/5/2023 at New Orleans - CBS

