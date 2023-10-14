The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-5) and the Missouri State Bears (1-4) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Hanson Field in a battle of MVFC foes.

With 44.2 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the FCS, Western Illinois has had to lean on their 83rd-ranked offense (21.2 points per contest) to keep them competitive. Missouri State has been struggling on defense, ranking 22nd-worst with 34.2 points surrendered per game. It has been better offensively, compiling 27.4 points per contest (48th-ranked).

Western Illinois vs. Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macomb, Illinois

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Hanson Field

Western Illinois vs. Missouri State Key Statistics

Western Illinois Missouri State 282.6 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.8 (43rd) 472.8 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.8 (99th) 30.4 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.6 (105th) 252.2 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.2 (3rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey has thrown for 1,225 yards (245 ypg) to lead Western Illinois, completing 60.1% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ludovick Choquette, has carried the ball 39 times for 139 yards (27.8 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught 12 passes for 103 yards.

Seth Glatz has carried the ball 39 times for 101 yards (20.2 per game) while also racking up 105 yards through the air.

Jaylin Jackson's 312 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has registered 28 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jay Parker has caught 25 passes for 249 yards (49.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Donald McKinney has been the target of 16 passes and compiled 20 receptions for 224 yards, an average of 44.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jacob Clark has thrown for 1,018 yards (203.6 ypg) to lead Missouri State, completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 77 yards (15.4 ypg) on 25 carries.

Jacardia Wright has run for 242 yards on 67 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also tacked on five catches, totaling 81 yards.

Raylen Sharpe has racked up 463 receiving yards on 35 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Terique Owens has caught 12 passes and compiled 247 receiving yards (49.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jmariyae Robinson has racked up 214 reciving yards (42.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

