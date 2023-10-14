When the Missouri State Bears square off against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our computer model predicts the Bears will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Western Illinois vs. Missouri State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Missouri State (-22) 61.4 Missouri State 42, Western Illinois 20

Western Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Leathernecks compiled a 4-6-1 ATS record last year.

A total of five of Leathernecks games last season went over the point total.

Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Bears have covered the spread once in four opportunities this year.

Out of theBears' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Leathernecks vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Illinois 21.2 44.2 29 38.5 16 48 Missouri State 27.4 34.2 34.5 26 22.7 39.7

