With Week 7 of the college football season fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top SEC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Alabama

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

5-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win SEC: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: W 26-20 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Arkansas

Arkansas Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Ole Miss

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

5-1 | 9-1 Odds to Win SEC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 13th

13th Last Game: W 27-20 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

3. Texas A&M

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

4-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win SEC: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th

44th Last Game: L 26-20 vs Alabama

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Tennessee

@ Tennessee Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

4. Tennessee

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-3

4-1 | 8-3 Odds to Win SEC: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 99th

99th Last Game: W 41-20 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

5. LSU

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

4-2 | 7-4 Odds to Win SEC: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 31st

31st Last Game: W 49-39 vs Missouri

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Auburn

Auburn Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Georgia

Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 8-2

6-0 | 8-2 Odds to Win SEC: -125

-125 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 120th

120th Last Game: W 51-13 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Vanderbilt

@ Vanderbilt Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

7. Kentucky

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 7-3

5-1 | 7-3 Odds to Win SEC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 133rd

133rd Last Game: L 51-13 vs Georgia

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Missouri

Missouri Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Florida

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-2 | 5-6 Odds to Win SEC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 54th

54th Last Game: W 38-14 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ South Carolina

@ South Carolina Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Auburn

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

3-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 64th

64th Last Game: L 27-20 vs Georgia

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ LSU

@ LSU Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Missouri

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 7-4

5-1 | 7-4 Odds to Win SEC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 90th

90th Last Game: L 49-39 vs LSU

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Kentucky

@ Kentucky Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Arkansas

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-4 | 3-7 Odds to Win SEC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 60th

60th Last Game: L 27-20 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Alabama

@ Alabama Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. South Carolina

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 21st

21st Last Game: L 41-20 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Florida

Florida Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Mississippi State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 59th

59th Last Game: W 41-28 vs Western Michigan

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

14. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-5 | 1-10 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 73rd

73rd Last Game: L 38-14 vs Florida

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Georgia

Georgia Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

