The Ohio Bobcats (5-1) are 5.5-point favorites on the road at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium against the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Both teams have tough pass defenses, with the Bobcats ninth against the pass in the nation, and the Huskies 13th defending the passing game. The over/under is set at 44.5.

Ohio ranks 101st in total offense this year (346.3 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking fourth-best in the FBS with 346.3 yards allowed per game. With 25.2 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Northern Illinois ranks 92nd in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 62nd, surrendering 24.0 points per game.

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Ohio vs Northern Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio -5.5 -110 -110 44.5 -110 -110 -225 +185

Northern Illinois Recent Performance

The Huskies are really playing poorly of late offensively, gaining 436.7 yards per game in their past three games (-4-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 358.7 (62nd-ranked).

The Huskies are 51st in college football in points scored for the past three games (34.0 per game) and 93rd in points conceded (23.7).

In its past three games, Northern Illinois has thrown for 192.3 yards per game (-49-worst in the nation), and allowed 176.3 through the air (62nd).

In their past three games, the Huskies have rushed for 244.3 yards per game (17th-best in college football), and given up 182.3 on the ground (-48-worst).

Over their last three games, the Huskies have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, Northern Illinois has hit the over twice.

Northern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Huskies have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

The teams have hit the over in four of Northern Illinois' six games with a set total.

Northern Illinois has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

Northern Illinois has entered three games this season as the underdog by +185 or more and is in those contests.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has racked up 1,015 yards on 55.8% passing while recording five touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Antario Brown, has carried the ball 93 times for 614 yards (102.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Gavin Williams has piled up 142 yards (on 38 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has hauled in 313 receiving yards on 20 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Grayson Barnes has nine receptions (on 16 targets) for a total of 145 yards (24.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Trayvon Rudolph has racked up 138 reciving yards (23.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

George Gumbs has racked up 3.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 3.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Jaden Dolphin, Northern Illinois' tackle leader, has 26 tackles and 1.0 TFL this year.

Nate Valcarel leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 10 tackles and two passes defended.

