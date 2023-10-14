When the Ohio Bobcats square off against the Northern Illinois Huskies at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our projection system predicts the Bobcats will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio (-5.5) Toss Up (44.5) Ohio 27, Northern Illinois 19

Week 7 MAC Predictions

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

So far this season, the Huskies have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Northern Illinois is a 2-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Huskies' six games with a set total.

Northern Illinois games this season have averaged a total of 49.3 points, 4.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bobcats have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

The Bobcats have four wins in five games against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 5.5-point favorites or more, Ohio has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

Two of the Bobcats' five games have hit the over.

The total for this game is 44.5, 4.2 points fewer than the average total in Ohio games thus far this season.

Huskies vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio 24.5 11.8 26.3 11.3 22.7 12.3 Northern Illinois 25.2 24 12.5 18 31.5 27

