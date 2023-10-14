The No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) and the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes (4-1) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in a battle of ACC foes.

North Carolina has the 29th-ranked defense this season (19 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 18th-best with 36.6 points per game. Miami (FL) has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 13th-best in points per game (39) and 12th-best in points allowed per game (14.6).

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ABC.

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

North Carolina Miami (FL) 500 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 505.8 (42nd) 334.6 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.4 (6th) 174.2 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 211 (13th) 325.8 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.8 (23rd) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (64th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye leads North Carolina with 1,629 yards (325.8 ypg) on 129-of-179 passing with eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 174 rushing yards on 52 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Omarion Hampton has 461 rushing yards on 88 carries with seven touchdowns. He's also tacked on eight catches for 78 yards (15.6 per game).

Nate McCollum's leads his squad with 355 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 catches (out of 34 targets) and scored one touchdown.

J.J. Jones has caught 18 passes for 318 yards (63.6 yards per game) this year.

Kobe Paysour has been the target of 27 passes and hauled in 22 catches for 282 yards, an average of 56.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke leads Miami (FL) with 1,330 yards on 98-of-135 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 59 carries for 379 yards, or 75.8 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Donald Chaney Jr. has run for 289 yards across 51 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo paces his team with 478 receiving yards on 36 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jacolby George has put up a 337-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 23 passes on 30 targets.

Colbie Young's 21 receptions (on 27 targets) have netted him 298 yards (59.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

