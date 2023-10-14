The Maryland Terrapins (5-1) will play their Big Ten-rival, the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at SECU Stadium. The Fighting Illini will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Maryland vs. Illinois matchup in this article.

Illinois vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Illinois vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Illinois vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Illinois is winless against the spread this season (0-6-0).

The Fighting Illini have been an underdog by 14 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Maryland is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Terrapins have been favored by 14 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

