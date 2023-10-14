The Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) hit the road for an MVFC battle against the Indiana State Sycamores (0-5) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Hancock Stadium.

Illinois State ranks 31st in points scored this season (31.4 points per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 11th-best in the FCS with 17.8 points allowed per game. Indiana State ranks 13th-worst in total yards per game (261.2), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 84th in the FCS with 380.6 total yards surrendered per contest.

Illinois State vs. Indiana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Normal, Illinois Venue: Hancock Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Illinois State vs. Indiana State Key Statistics

Illinois State Indiana State 418 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.2 (116th) 311 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.6 (62nd) 180.4 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.6 (85th) 237.6 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.6 (112th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (116th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has racked up 1,124 yards (224.8 ypg) on 113-of-158 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 63 rushing yards (12.6 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Mason Blakemore has carried the ball 40 times for a team-high 354 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

This season, Cole Mueller has carried the ball 47 times for 200 yards (40 per game) and four touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz has hauled in 29 catches for 425 yards (85 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Cam Grandy has caught 25 passes while averaging 49.6 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Eddie Kasper has been the target of 21 passes and racked up 26 catches for 219 yards, an average of 43.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Cade Chambers has compiled 404 yards on 66.7% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Plez Lawrence has rushed 43 times for 260 yards, with three touchdowns.

Korbin Allen has racked up 34 carries and totaled 119 yards.

Harry Van Dyne's 336 receiving yards (67.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 22 catches on 21 targets with one touchdown.

Dakota Caton has put up a 186-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 17 passes on 23 targets.

Kevin Barnett has racked up 59 reciving yards (11.8 ypg) this season.

