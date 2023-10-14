When the Illinois State Redbirds square off against the Indiana State Sycamores at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our computer model predicts the Redbirds will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois State vs. Indiana State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Illinois State (-19.6) 46.6 Illinois State 33, Indiana State 13

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Illinois State Betting Info (2022)

The Redbirds compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.

A total of four of Redbirds games last season went over the point total.

Indiana State Betting Info (2022)

The Sycamores covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

The Sycamores and their opponent combined to hit the over six out of 11 times last year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Redbirds vs. Sycamores 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois State 31.4 17.8 36.7 19.0 23.5 16.0 Indiana State 12.4 34.0 10.0 27.0 14.0 38.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.