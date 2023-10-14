Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Illinois
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Fans watching from Illinois will have their eyes on the Illinois Fighting Illini versus the Maryland Terrapins, which is one of many solid options on the Week 7 college football slate.
College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week
Eastern Illinois Panthers at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Houck Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Indiana State Sycamores at Illinois State Redbirds
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Hancock Stadium
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Southern Illinois Salukis at Murray State Racers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: SECU Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Maryland (-13.5)
Ohio Bobcats at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio (-5.5)
Missouri State Bears at Western Illinois Leathernecks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Hanson Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
