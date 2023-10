As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 125-ranked Maximilian Marterer and No. 167 Gijs Brouwer will be squaring off at Lotto Arena in Antwerpen, Belgium.

European Open Info

Tournament: European Open

European Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: October 15

October 15 TV Channel:

Venue: Lotto Arena

Lotto Arena Location: Antwerpen, Belgium

Antwerpen, Belgium Court Surface: Hard

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Maximilian Marterer vs. Gijs Brouwer Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 AM ET Marterer (-120) Brouwer (-110) Kimmer Coppejans vs. Antoine Escoffier Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 AM ET Escoffier (-200) Coppejans (+145) Zizou Bergs vs. Titouan Droguet Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:20 AM ET Bergs (-155) Droguet (+115) Maxime Cressy vs. Gauthier Onclin Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:30 AM ET Cressy (-300) Onclin (+210) Hamad Medjedovic vs. Alexander Blockx Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:40 AM ET Medjedovic (-900) Blockx (+500) Benjamin Bonzi vs. Oscar Otte Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:50 AM ET Bonzi (-250) Otte (+170) Gilles Arnaud Bailly vs. Pablo Llamas Ruiz Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Llamas Ruiz (-135) Arnaud Bailly (+100) Hugo Grenier vs. Giulio Zeppieri Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:10 AM ET Zeppieri (-125) Grenier (-105)

