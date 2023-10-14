OVC foes meet when the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-2) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Houck Field.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks fifth-worst in the FCS (482 yards allowed per game), Southeast Missouri State has had more success offensively, ranking 44th in the FCS offensively averaging 377.8 yards per game. With 357.7 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Eastern Illinois ranks 57th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 77th, giving up 371.7 total yards per game.

For more specifics of this game, read on.

Eastern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Houck Field

Eastern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Key Statistics

Eastern Illinois Southeast Missouri State 357.7 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.8 (67th) 371.7 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 482 (118th) 100.8 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 104.6 (102nd) 256.8 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.2 (16th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders

Pierce Holley has thrown for 1,541 yards (256.8 ypg) while completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

MJ Flowers Jr. has run the ball 68 times for 369 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 108 yards.

Kevin Daniels has been given 58 carries and totaled 210 yards with one touchdown.

Eli Mirza has collected 28 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 326 (54.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 29 times and has one touchdown.

Justin Bowick has collected 285 receiving yards (47.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 16 receptions.

DeAirious Smith's 13 grabs (on 22 targets) have netted him 214 yards (35.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has compiled 1,351 yards (270.2 ypg) on 133-of-205 passing with nine touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Geno Hess, has carried the ball 81 times for 375 yards (75 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught 16 passes for 112 yards.

Darrell Smith has been handed the ball 18 times this year and racked up 61 yards (12.2 per game).

Damoriea Vick's team-leading 442 yards as a receiver have come on 42 receptions (out of 53 targets) with four touchdowns.

Ryan Flournoy has grabbed 26 passes while averaging 54.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jack Clinkenbeard has a total of 156 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 13 throws and scoring one touchdown.

