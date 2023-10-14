Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 14, when the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and Eastern Illinois Panthers match up at 3:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Redhawks. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Eastern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southeast Missouri State (-6.5) 51.3 Southeast Missouri State 29, Eastern Illinois 22

Week 7 OVC Predictions

Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers won four games against the spread last year, while failing to cover seven times.

Panthers games hit the over eight out of 11 times last season.

Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Redhawks have posted one win against the spread this season.

The Redhawks have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

Panthers vs. Redhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southeast Missouri State 28.2 31.4 35.0 16.5 23.7 41.3 Eastern Illinois 22.2 19.5 24.0 23.0 20.3 16.0

