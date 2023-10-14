The Montreal Canadiens (0-0-1) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (1-1) at Bell Centre on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NBCS-CHI, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Canadiens were defeated by the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 in a shootout in their last outing, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-CHI

NHL Network and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canadiens (-145) Blackhawks (+120) 6.5 Canadiens (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks were an underdog 23 times last season, and upset their opponent seven times.

Chicago was 5-14 as an underdog of +120 or longer on the moneyline last season.

Bookmakers have implied, based on the moneyline for this matchup, that the Blackhawks have a 45.5% chance to win.

For Chicago last season, 41 games finished with more goals than Saturday's over/under of 6.5.

Blackhawks vs Canadiens Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Rankings

Canadiens 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blackhawks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 227 (26th) Goals 202 (32nd) 305 (29th) Goals Allowed 299 (28th) 38 (28th) Power Play Goals 38 (28th) 75 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks had 202 goals last season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the league.

Chicago allowed 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the NHL.

Their -97 goal differential was 30th in the league.

With 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), Chicago was 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks scored on 16.38% of their power plays, No. 28 in the NHL.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Chicago had seven.

At 76.19%, the Blackhawks had the 22nd-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

At 52.7%, the Blackhawks had the NHL's sixth-best faceoff win percentage.

The 9.1% shooting percentage of Chicago was 28th in the league.

The Blackhawks held their opponents scoreless two times.

