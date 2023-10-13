Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Woodford County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Woodford County, Illinois this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Woodford County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Eureka High School at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Colfax, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School at El Paso-Gridley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: El Paso, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
