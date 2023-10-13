Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Woodford County, Illinois this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Piatt County
  • Vermilion County
  • DeKalb County
  • DuPage County
  • Effingham County
  • Madison County
  • Saint Clair County
  • Boone County
  • Cook County
  • Peoria County

    • Woodford County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Eureka High School at Ridgeview High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Colfax, IL
    • Conference: Heart of Illinois
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School at El Paso-Gridley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: El Paso, IL
    • Conference: Heart of Illinois
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.