Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Will County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Will County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Lisle High School at Peotone High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Peotone, IL
    • Conference: Illinois Central 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Plainfield Central High School at Plainfield South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Plainfield, IL
    • Conference: Southwest Prairie
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Bolingbrook High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Bolingbrook, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Aurora High School at Plainfield North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Plainfield, IL
    • Conference: Southwest Prairie
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lincoln-Way West High School at Homewood-Flossmoor High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Flossmoor, IL
    • Conference: Southwest Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Carl Sandburg High School at Lincoln-Way East High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Frankfort, IL
    • Conference: Southwest Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Streator Township High School at Reed-Custer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Braidwood, IL
    • Conference: Illinois Central 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Plainfield East High School at Joliet West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Joliet, IL
    • Conference: Southwest Prairie
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Providence Catholic High School at Mt. Carmel High School - Mt. Carmel

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Mt. Carmel, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

