Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Will County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Will County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Will County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Lisle High School at Peotone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Peotone, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainfield Central High School at Plainfield South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bolingbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Bolingbrook, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Aurora High School at Plainfield North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln-Way West High School at Homewood-Flossmoor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Flossmoor, IL
- Conference: Southwest Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carl Sandburg High School at Lincoln-Way East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Frankfort, IL
- Conference: Southwest Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Streator Township High School at Reed-Custer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Braidwood, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainfield East High School at Joliet West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Joliet, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Catholic High School at Mt. Carmel High School - Mt. Carmel
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Mt. Carmel, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
