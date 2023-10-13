Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Will County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Will County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Lisle High School at Peotone High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Peotone, IL

Peotone, IL Conference: Illinois Central 8

Illinois Central 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Plainfield Central High School at Plainfield South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Plainfield, IL

Plainfield, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bolingbrook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Bolingbrook, IL

Bolingbrook, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Aurora High School at Plainfield North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Plainfield, IL

Plainfield, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln-Way West High School at Homewood-Flossmoor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Flossmoor, IL

Flossmoor, IL Conference: Southwest Suburban

Southwest Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Carl Sandburg High School at Lincoln-Way East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Frankfort, IL

Frankfort, IL Conference: Southwest Suburban

Southwest Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Streator Township High School at Reed-Custer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Braidwood, IL

Braidwood, IL Conference: Illinois Central 8

Illinois Central 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Plainfield East High School at Joliet West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Joliet, IL

Joliet, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Catholic High School at Mt. Carmel High School - Mt. Carmel