Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Tazewell County, Illinois this week? We've got you covered.

    • Tazewell County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Tremont High School at Tri-Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Downs, IL
    • Conference: Heart of Illinois
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School at El Paso-Gridley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: El Paso, IL
    • Conference: Heart of Illinois
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

