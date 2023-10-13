Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tazewell County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Tazewell County, Illinois this week? We've got you covered.
Tazewell County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Tremont High School at Tri-Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Downs, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School at El Paso-Gridley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: El Paso, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
