Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stephenson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Stephenson County, Illinois this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Stephenson County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Rockford East High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Freeport, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dakota High School at Stockton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Stockton, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galena High School at Lena-Winslow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lena, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
