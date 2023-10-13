Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stark County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT
There is high school football competition in Stark County, Illinois this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Stark County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Stark County High School at VIT High School - Astoria - Table Grove Co-op
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Table Grove, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.