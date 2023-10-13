Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Shelby County, Illinois this week.
Shelby County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Central A & M High School at Meridian High School - Macon
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Macon, IL
- Conference: Central Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelbyville High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Clinton, IL
- Conference: Central Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
