Want to know how to stream high school football games in Randolph County, Illinois this week? We have what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • DuPage County
  • Piatt County
  • Peoria County
  • Effingham County
  • Whiteside County
  • Boone County
  • Winnebago County
  • Madison County
  • Lake County
  • Shelby County

    • Randolph County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Chester High School at Red Bud High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Red Bud, IL
    • Conference: Cahokia
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.