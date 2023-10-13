If you reside in Peoria County, Illinois and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Peoria County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Pontiac Township High School at Illinois Valley Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Chillicothe, IL

Chillicothe, IL Conference: Illini Prairie

Illini Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Elmwood Jr Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Elmwood, IL

Elmwood, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rushville-Industry High School at Princeville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Princeville, IL

Princeville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame High School - Peoria at Normal Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Normal, IL

Normal, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

Manual High School at Urbana High School