A match in the WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals is next for Nao Hibino, and she will play Diana Shnaider.

Hibino at the 2023 WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: National Sport Center Nanchang

National Sport Center Nanchang Location: Nanchang, China

Nanchang, China Court Surface: Hard

Hibino's Next Match

On Thursday, October 19 at 10:00 PM ET, Hibino will meet Shnaider in the quarterfinals, after defeating Kimberly Birrell 6-3, 7-5 in the previous round.

Hibino Stats

Hibino defeated No. 102-ranked Birrell 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday to make the .

In 16 tournaments over the past 12 months, Hibino has gone 24-19 and has won one title.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Hibino has gone 18-14 and has won one title.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Hibino has played 43 matches and 21.3 games per match.

In her 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Hibino has played 21.6 games per match.

Over the past year, Hibino has been victorious in 36.6% of her return games and 62.8% of her service games.

Hibino has been victorious in 62.1% of her service games on hard courts and 36.1% of her return games over the past 12 months.

