Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Morgan County, Illinois? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Morgan County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Springfield High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Jacksonville, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Routt Catholic High School at Greenfield High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Greenfield, IL
- Conference: Western Illinois Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
