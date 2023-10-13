Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Morgan County, Illinois? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Morgan County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Springfield High School at Jacksonville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Jacksonville, IL
    • Conference: Central State Eight
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Routt Catholic High School at Greenfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Greenfield, IL
    • Conference: Western Illinois Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

