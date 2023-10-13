If you reside in McHenry County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

McHenry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Crystal Lake Central High School at Prairie Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Crystal Lake, IL

Crystal Lake, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Crystal Lake South High School at Cary Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Cary, IL

Cary, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

McHenry High School at H.D. Jacobs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Algonquin, IL

Algonquin, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodstock North High School at Kaneland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Maple Park, IL

Maple Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Edward High School at Marian Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Woodstock, IL

Woodstock, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Sandwich High School at Marengo High School