Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McHenry County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
If you reside in McHenry County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
McHenry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Crystal Lake Central High School at Prairie Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crystal Lake South High School at Cary Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Cary, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McHenry High School at H.D. Jacobs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Algonquin, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodstock North High School at Kaneland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Maple Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Edward High School at Marian Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Woodstock, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Sandwich High School at Marengo High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Marengo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
