Is there high school football on the schedule this week in McDonough County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • DuPage County
  • Madison County
  • Saint Clair County
  • Cook County

    • McDonough County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Macomb High School at Mercer County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Aledo, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Bushnell-Prairie City High School at Cambridge High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 14
    • Location: Cambridge, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Prairie High School at River Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 14
    • Location: Hanover, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.