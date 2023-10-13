Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McDonough County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in McDonough County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
McDonough County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Macomb High School at Mercer County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Aledo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Bushnell-Prairie City High School at Cambridge High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Cambridge, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Prairie High School at River Ridge High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Hanover, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
