Livingston County, Illinois has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

    • Livingston County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Monticello High School at Prairie Central High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Fairbury, IL
    • Conference: Illini Prairie
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pontiac Township High School at Illinois Valley Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Chillicothe, IL
    • Conference: Illini Prairie
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Beloit High School at Flanagan-Cornell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Flanagan, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

