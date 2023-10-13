Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in LaSalle County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in LaSalle County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
LaSalle County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Morris High School at Ottawa Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newman Central Catholic High School at Mendota High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Mendota, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bureau Valley High School at St. Bede Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Sherrard, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Streator Township High School at Reed-Custer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Braidwood, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
