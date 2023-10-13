High school football is happening this week in LaSalle County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • DuPage County
  • Vermilion County
  • Madison County
  • McDonough County
  • DeKalb County
  • Saint Clair County
  • Menard County
  • Cook County
  • Henry County
  • Piatt County

    • LaSalle County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Morris High School at Ottawa Township High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Ottawa, IL
    • Conference: Interstate Eight
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Newman Central Catholic High School at Mendota High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Mendota, IL
    • Conference: Three Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bureau Valley High School at St. Bede Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Sherrard, IL
    • Conference: Three Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Streator Township High School at Reed-Custer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Braidwood, IL
    • Conference: Illinois Central 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.