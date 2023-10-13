Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Lake County, Illinois this week? We've got what you need.
Lake County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Niles North High School at Vernon Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Vernon Hills, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Park High School at Maine East High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Park Ridge, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Libertyville High School at Zion-Benton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Zion, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Zurich High School at Mundelein High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Mundelein, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Round Lake High School at Grayslake North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Grayslake, IL
- Conference: Northern Lake County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maine South High School at Deerfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Deerfield, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wauconda High School at North Chicago High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Northern Lake County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stevenson High School at Waukegan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Waukegan, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Forest High School at Warren Township High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Gurnee, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame College Prep at Carmel Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Mundelein, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
