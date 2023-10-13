If you live in Henry County, Illinois and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Henry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Newman Central Catholic High School at Kewanee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Kewanee, IL
    • Conference: Three Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clinton Jr-Sr High School at Cambridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Cambridge, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Monmouth-Roseville High School at Orion High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Orion, IL
    • Conference: Three Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Geneseo High School at Quincy Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Quincy, IL
    • Conference: Western Big 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wethersfield High School at RW Cougars Co-op

    • Game Time: 7:02 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Oneida, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Bushnell-Prairie City High School at Cambridge High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 14
    • Location: Cambridge, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Galva High School at Martinsville High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 14
    • Location: Martinsville, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

