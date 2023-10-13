Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Fulton County, Illinois and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Fulton County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Lewistown High School at Farmington Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Farmington, IL
- Conference: Prairieland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stark County High School at VIT High School - Astoria - Table Grove Co-op
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Table Grove, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
