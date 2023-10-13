Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in DeKalb County, Illinois this week? We have you covered below.
DeKalb County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Rock Falls High School at Genoa-Kingston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Genoa, IL
- Conference: Big Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaSalle-Peru High School at Sycamore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Sycamore, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Sandwich High School at Marengo High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Marengo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
