If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Boone County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Boone County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Rockford Christian High School at North Boone High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Poplar Grove, IL

Poplar Grove, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Harlem High School at Belvidere North High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 13

7:15 PM CT on October 13 Location: Belvidere, IL

Belvidere, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Belvidere North High School at Hononegah Community High School