Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Boone County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Boone County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Rockford Christian High School at North Boone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Poplar Grove, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harlem High School at Belvidere North High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Belvidere, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belvidere North High School at Hononegah Community High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Rockton, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
