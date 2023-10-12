Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In DuPage County, Illinois, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
DuPage County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Addison Trail High School at West Leyden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Northlake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lisle High School at Peotone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Peotone, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Charles North High School at Lake Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Roselle, IL
- Conference: DuKane
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waubonsie Valley High School at Naperville North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Naperville, IL
- Conference: DuPage Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Batavia High School at Wheaton Warrenville South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Metea Valley High School at Naperville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Naperville, IL
- Conference: DuPage Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Chicago Community High School at East Aurora High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheaton North High School at Glenbard North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Carol Stream, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheaton Academy at Aurora Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willowbrook High School at J. Sterling Morton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Berwyn/Cicero, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Downers Grove North High School at Hinsdale South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Darien, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Park and River Forest High School at Hinsdale Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Downers Grove South High School at Proviso East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Maywood, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Westmont High School at Walther Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Melrose Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
York High School at Lyons Township High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on October 14
- Location: LaGrange, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Proviso West High School at Glenbard West High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.