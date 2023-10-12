In DuPage County, Illinois, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available below.

    • DuPage County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Addison Trail High School at West Leyden High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 12
    • Location: Northlake, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Lisle High School at Peotone High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Peotone, IL
    • Conference: Illinois Central 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Charles North High School at Lake Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Roselle, IL
    • Conference: DuKane
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waubonsie Valley High School at Naperville North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Naperville, IL
    • Conference: DuPage Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Batavia High School at Wheaton Warrenville South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Wheaton, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Metea Valley High School at Naperville Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Naperville, IL
    • Conference: DuPage Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Chicago Community High School at East Aurora High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Aurora, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wheaton North High School at Glenbard North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Carol Stream, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wheaton Academy at Aurora Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Aurora, IL
    • Conference: Metro Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Willowbrook High School at J. Sterling Morton High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Berwyn/Cicero, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Downers Grove North High School at Hinsdale South High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Darien, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oak Park and River Forest High School at Hinsdale Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Hinsdale, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Downers Grove South High School at Proviso East High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Maywood, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Westmont High School at Walther Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 14
    • Location: Melrose Park, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    York High School at Lyons Township High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on October 14
    • Location: LaGrange, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Proviso West High School at Glenbard West High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on October 14
    • Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

