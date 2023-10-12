Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Cook County, Illinois this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Addison Trail High School at West Leyden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Northlake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Niles North High School at Vernon Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Vernon Hills, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Park High School at Maine East High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Park Ridge, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niles West High School at Maine West High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Des Plaines, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgewood High School at Elmwood Park High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Elmwood Park, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Massac County High School at Red Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Bridgeport, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Trier High School at Glenbrook South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Glenview, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln-Way West High School at Homewood-Flossmoor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Flossmoor, IL
- Conference: Southwest Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Elgin High School at Bartlett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Bartlett, IL
- Conference: Upstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carl Sandburg High School at Lincoln-Way East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Frankfort, IL
- Conference: Southwest Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springfield High School at Glenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Chatham, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maine South High School at Deerfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Deerfield, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wauconda High School at North Chicago High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Northern Lake County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenwood High School at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Rochester, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rolling Meadows High School at Elk Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Elk Grove Village, IL
- Conference: Mid-Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Ignatius College Prep at Saint Viator High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Park and River Forest High School at Hinsdale Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbrook North High School at Evanston Township High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Evanston, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame College Prep at Carmel Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Mundelein, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Laurence High School at St. Rita High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Downers Grove South High School at Proviso East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Maywood, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Collins Academy High School at ITW David Speer Academy
- Game Time: 10:58 AM CT on October 14
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westmont High School at Walther Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Melrose Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
York High School at Lyons Township High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on October 14
- Location: LaGrange, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Proviso West High School at Glenbard West High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.