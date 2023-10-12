Kansas City (4-1) rides a four-game winning streak into a matchup with Denver (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 47 points.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Chiefs taking on the Broncos, see the article below. We have collected all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chiefs have led after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 6.2 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering two points on average in the first quarter.

The Broncos have suited up for five games this year, and they have had the lead after the first quarter three times and have trailed two times.

2nd Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.2 points on average in the second quarter.

The Broncos have been outscored in the second quarter three times and outscored their opponent two times in five games this season.

3rd Quarter

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games and have lost the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Kansas City is averaging 7.6 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this year. It is allowing 1.6 points on average in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

Digging into scoring in the third quarter, the Broncos have been outscored in that quarter in three games and have been knotted up in two games.

4th Quarter

In five games this year, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter one time, lost three times, and tied one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 1.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 5.4 points on average in that quarter.

Out of five games this year, the Broncos have been outscored in the fourth quarter three times and outscored their opponent two times.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Chiefs have led four times and been knotted up one time.

The Broncos have been winning after the first half three times (0-3 in those games) and have been losing after the first half two times (1-1) through five games this season.

2nd Half

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season (2-1 record in those games), and they've been outscored in the second half in two games (2-0).

Kansas City's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing seven points on average in the second half.

The Broncos have lost the second half four times and won in the second half one time in five games this season.

