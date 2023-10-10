Tuesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (87-75) going head to head against the Houston Astros (90-72) at 4:07 PM ET (on October 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) for the Twins and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) for the Astros.

Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have been favorites in 113 games this season and won 69 (61.1%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 47-34 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 778.

The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Astros have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

The Astros have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (63.2%) in those contests.

This year, Houston has won six of 12 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (827 total).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 1 @ Rockies L 3-2 Bailey Ober vs Brent Suter October 3 Blue Jays W 3-1 Pablo Lopez vs Kevin Gausman October 4 Blue Jays W 2-0 Sonny Gray vs José Berríos October 7 @ Astros L 6-4 Bailey Ober vs Justin Verlander October 8 @ Astros W 6-2 Pablo Lopez vs Framber Valdez October 10 Astros - Sonny Gray vs Cristian Javier October 11 Astros - TBA vs TBA

Astros Schedule