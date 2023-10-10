The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Chicago Blackhawks in a season opener on Tuesday, October 10 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Blackhawks vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-250) Blackhawks (+195) 6.5

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks were an underdog 23 times last season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 30.4%, of those games.

Chicago was 4-11 as an underdog of +195 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The win probability for the Blackhawks, implied from the moneyline, is 33.9%.

A total of 41 of Chicago's games ended with more than 6.5 goals last season.

Blackhawks vs Penguins Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blackhawks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 261 (16th) Goals 202 (32nd) 263 (19th) Goals Allowed 299 (28th) 63 (8th) Power Play Goals 38 (28th) 55 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks' 202 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 32nd in the NHL.

Chicago conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the league.

Their -97 goal differential was 30th in the league.

Chicago had 38 power-play goals (28th in NHL) on 232 chances.

The Blackhawks' power-play percentage (16.38) put them 28th in the league.

Chicago had seven shorthanded goals (16th in NHL).

The Blackhawks' had the 22nd-ranked penalty kill percentage (76.19%).

At 52.7%, the Blackhawks had the league's sixth-best faceoff win percentage.

The 9.1% shooting percentage of Chicago was 28th in the league.

The Blackhawks shut out their opponents twice. They averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

