In a season opener for both squads, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, October 10.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can see the Penguins look to defeat the the Blackhawks on ESPN and ESPN+.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs Penguins Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blackhawks gave up 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 202 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 32nd in the league.

They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.

The Blackhawks had 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks had the league's 28th-ranked power-play percentage (16.38%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Andreas Athanasiou 81 20 20 40 49 58 46.6% Taylor Raddysh 78 20 17 37 29 33 52.6% Seth Jones 72 12 25 37 66 46 - Taylor Hall 61 16 20 36 41 24 44.4% Tyler Johnson 56 12 20 32 22 33 51.3%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Penguins were 19th in goals against, conceding 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

The Penguins' 261 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.

The 63 power-play goals the Penguins recorded last season (on 290 power-play chances) were the eighth-most in the NHL.

The Penguins were 14th in the league with a 21.72% power-play conversion rate.

Penguins Key Players