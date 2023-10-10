How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 10
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
In a season opener for both squads, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, October 10.
You can see the Penguins look to defeat the the Blackhawks on ESPN and ESPN+.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Blackhawks vs Penguins Additional Info
Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blackhawks gave up 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 202 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 32nd in the league.
- They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.
- The Blackhawks had 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), 28th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks had the league's 28th-ranked power-play percentage (16.38%).
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Andreas Athanasiou
|81
|20
|20
|40
|49
|58
|46.6%
|Taylor Raddysh
|78
|20
|17
|37
|29
|33
|52.6%
|Seth Jones
|72
|12
|25
|37
|66
|46
|-
|Taylor Hall
|61
|16
|20
|36
|41
|24
|44.4%
|Tyler Johnson
|56
|12
|20
|32
|22
|33
|51.3%
Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Penguins were 19th in goals against, conceding 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
- The Penguins' 261 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.
- The 63 power-play goals the Penguins recorded last season (on 290 power-play chances) were the eighth-most in the NHL.
- The Penguins were 14th in the league with a 21.72% power-play conversion rate.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Erik Karlsson
|82
|25
|76
|101
|101
|81
|0%
|Sidney Crosby
|82
|33
|60
|93
|67
|59
|53%
|Evgeni Malkin
|82
|27
|56
|83
|105
|82
|49.3%
|Jake Guentzel
|78
|36
|37
|73
|48
|44
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|82
|28
|32
|60
|42
|29
|47.6%
