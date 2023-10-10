In a season opener for both squads, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, October 10.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
  • Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Blackhawks vs Penguins Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Blackhawks gave up 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the NHL.
  • The Blackhawks' 202 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 32nd in the league.
  • They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.
  • The Blackhawks had 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), 28th in the NHL.
  • The Blackhawks had the league's 28th-ranked power-play percentage (16.38%).

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Andreas Athanasiou 81 20 20 40 49 58 46.6%
Taylor Raddysh 78 20 17 37 29 33 52.6%
Seth Jones 72 12 25 37 66 46 -
Taylor Hall 61 16 20 36 41 24 44.4%
Tyler Johnson 56 12 20 32 22 33 51.3%

Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Penguins were 19th in goals against, conceding 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Penguins' 261 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
  • Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.
  • The 63 power-play goals the Penguins recorded last season (on 290 power-play chances) were the eighth-most in the NHL.
  • The Penguins were 14th in the league with a 21.72% power-play conversion rate.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Erik Karlsson 82 25 76 101 101 81 0%
Sidney Crosby 82 33 60 93 67 59 53%
Evgeni Malkin 82 27 56 83 105 82 49.3%
Jake Guentzel 78 36 37 73 48 44 50%
Rickard Rakell 82 28 32 60 42 29 47.6%

