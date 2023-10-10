The injury report for the Chicago Blackhawks (0-0-0) heading into their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (0-0-0) currently features four players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Colton Dach C Out Ankle Philipp Kurashev C Out Wrist

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body Jake Guentzel LW Out Ankle

Blackhawks vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks Season Insights (2022-23)

The Blackhawks' 202 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 32nd in the league.

Chicago's total of 299 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 28th in the league.

They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.

Penguins Season Insights (2022-23)

The Penguins' 261 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Pittsburgh conceded 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.

Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-250) Blackhawks (+195) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.