In Saint Clair County, Illinois, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

    Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Belleville East High School at Edwardsville High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on October 9
    • Location: Edwardsville, IL
    • Conference: Southwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Granite City High School at Althoff Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Belleville, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waterloo High School at Mascoutah High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Mascoutah, IL
    • Conference: Mississippi Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Flora High School at Dupo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Dupo, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

