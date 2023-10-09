Raiders vs. Packers Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
On Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) are favored by just 1 point as they attempt to halt a three-game skid in a matchup against the Green Bay Packers (2-2). The game's over/under has been listed at 44.5 points.
The betting insights and trends for the Raiders can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Packers. Before the Packers take on the Raiders, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Raiders vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Raiders (-1)
|44.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Raiders (-1)
|44.5
|-116
|-102
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 5 Odds
- Click here for Chiefs vs Vikings
- Click here for Titans vs Colts
- Click here for Jaguars vs Bills
- Click here for Eagles vs Rams
- Click here for Ravens vs Steelers
Las Vegas vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Raiders vs. Packers Betting Insights
- Las Vegas is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 1-point favorites this year.
- Out of Las Vegas' four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).
- Against the spread, Green Bay is 3-1-0 this season.
- Against the spread as 1-point underdogs or greater, the Packers are 3-1.
- Of four Green Bay games so far this year, three have gone over the total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.