Looking to see how the three games with MWC teams played out in Week 6 of the college football schedule?. Check out the article below for the top performers and results from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Fresno State vs. Wyoming | San Jose State vs. Boise State | Colorado State vs. Utah State

Week 6 MWC Results

Wyoming 24 Fresno State 19

  • Pregame Favorite: Fresno State (-5.5)
  • Pregame Total: 43.5

Wyoming Leaders

  • Passing: Andrew Peasley (19-for-27, 183 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Harrison Waylee (22 ATT, 83 YDS)
  • Receiving: Treyton Welch (6 TAR, 6 REC, 74 YDS, 1 TD)

Fresno State Leaders

  • Passing: Mikey Keene (23-for-35, 218 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Malik Sherrod (11 ATT, 48 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jalen Moss (11 TAR, 9 REC, 115 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

WyomingFresno State
329Total Yards324
199Passing Yards286
130Rushing Yards38
0Turnovers1

Boise State 35 San Jose State 27

  • Pregame Favorite: Boise State (-8.5)
  • Pregame Total: 57.5

Boise State Leaders

  • Passing: Maddux Madsen (9-for-16, 155 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ashton Jeanty (24 ATT, 167 YDS)
  • Receiving: Eric McAlister (9 TAR, 5 REC, 170 YDS, 1 TD)

San Jose State Leaders

  • Passing: Chevan Cordeiro (23-for-38, 325 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Kairee Robinson (12 ATT, 61 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Nick Nash (8 TAR, 4 REC, 99 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Boise StateSan Jose State
492Total Yards429
230Passing Yards325
262Rushing Yards104
3Turnovers1

Utah State 44 Colorado State 24

  • Pregame Favorite: Colorado State (-3)
  • Pregame Total: 62.5

Utah State Leaders

  • Passing: Cooper Legas (19-for-29, 387 YDS, 4 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Davon Booth (14 ATT, 141 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Terrell Vaughn (10 TAR, 8 REC, 143 YDS, 1 TD)

Colorado State Leaders

  • Passing: Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (26-for-57, 225 YDS, 0 TDs, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kobe Johnson (17 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Louis Brown (12 TAR, 6 REC, 54 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Utah StateColorado State
639Total Yards320
387Passing Yards225
252Rushing Yards95
4Turnovers5

Next Week's MWC Games

Fresno State Bulldogs at Utah State Aggies

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, October 13
  • Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Fresno State (-7)

UNLV Rebels at Nevada Wolf Pack

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Mackay Stadium
  • TV Channel: MW Network
  • Favorite: UNLV (-9.5)

San Jose State Spartans at New Mexico Lobos

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: University Stadium (NM)
  • TV Channel: MW Network
  • Favorite: San Jose State (-9.5)

Wyoming Cowboys at Air Force Falcons

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Falcon Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Air Force (-10.5)

Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams

  • Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Boise State (-7.5)

San Diego State Aztecs at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: San Diego State (-5.5)

